Ħamrun Spartans presented their seventh signing of the summer transfer window as they sealed a deal to bring in Montenegrin forward Uros Djuranovic.

The 29-year-old forward is a Montenegrin international who has enjoyed a distinguished career in the Serbian Super League.

In fact, after spending the first years of his career in his country, he moved to the Czech Republic where he played for Dukla Prague before heading to Serbia where he played for one season with Radnicki Nis.

