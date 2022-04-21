Eight teams, the largest number to date, took part in the 1917-18 League Championship. The participating teams were: Ħamrun Spartans, St George’s, Sliema Wanderers, Valletta United, Cottonera FC, Paola Rovers, Floriana FC and Floriana Liberty.

1917-18 saw the return to competitive football of Floriana FC after a lapse of several seasons.

All good things must come to an end. The great Floriana edition which dominated the game in Malta during the first four seasons of competitive football was by 1917-18 broken up.

The ‘Irish’ with most of their star players gone had a rather quiet season and at the end, they could only finish in fifth place.

Reigning champions St George’s were firm favourites to retain their title.

