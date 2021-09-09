The 1982-83 football season was a season when tradition was completely thrown overboard.

It also saw the revival of Ħamrun Spartans after many years in the doldrums and the emergence of Rabat Ajax and Żurrieq.

These two clubs with very little football traditions reached the top division and gave notice of their intentions to stay. They made it clear from the start that nothing would make them budge.

In the circumstances, the inevitable had to happen. One of the established clubs had to give way. The result was a desperate game of musical chairs that left everyone bemused and bewildered.

It was, to say the least, a controversial season that started the slide of the two giants of Maltese football, Sliema Wanderers and Floriana.

After that season, football in Malta was never the same again.