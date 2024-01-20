HIBERNIANS 1

Degabriele 90 pen.

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 2

Borg 21; Camenzuli 84

HIBERNANS

H. Sacco, K. Shaw, R. Bairam, S. Zuzul, J. Degabriele, B. Kristensen, Z. Grech (67 A. Radchenko), S. Okoh (67 Bruno), C. Bonanni, G. Bastianos, E. De Souza.

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS

H. Bonello, S. Borg, L. Montebello (77 C. Rutjens), J. Mbong, R. Prsa, Elionay, U. Duranovic, Eder ((78 J. Corbalan), E. Marcelina (47 O. Bjelicic), R. Camenzuli, Jonny.

Referee Glen Tonna.

Yellow cards: Bonanni, Degabriele, Bairam, Duranovic, Borg.

Ħamrun Spartans moved three points clear at the top of the BOV Premier League standings as they scored a goal in each half to overcome Hibernians at the National Stadium.

It was a convincing performance for the Malta champions who held the edge for much of the encounter and deservedly took the lead through their inspirational captain Steve Borg.

Hibs did improve after the break but the Spartans remained the more dangerous and went on to seal the points through Ryan Camenzuli.

The Paolites did pull a goal back at the death but that was a little too late to deny the Spartans from moving three points clear of rivals Floriana who face Gżira United on Sunday.

