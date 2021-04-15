Ħamrun Spartans are planning to take the team to a training camp in Austria as part of their preparations for the new season, club president Joseph Portelli announced on Thursday.

The Spartans are currently on cloud nine at the moment after they were declared as the new league champions after the 2020-21 season was brought to a halt by the Malta FA Executive Committee due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the club’s top hierarchy have already started their preparations for the new season and Portelli announced that they are planning to send the team to a training camp abroad.

