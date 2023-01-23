Ħamrun Spartans are closing in on a major transfer coup as they have an agreement in place to sign Swedish striker Kalle Holmberg, sources have confirmed to the Times of Malta.

The Spartans have been scouring the market this month in search of a prolific goalscorer as they look to further strengthen their squad.

Ħamrun are currently enjoying a commanding 11-point lead at the top of the Premier League standings and look on course to win their second championship crown in the space of three years.

Added to that, they have also set their sights on not only winning the FA Trophy but also arriving for the UEFA competitions with a more competitive squad than last summer when they just missed out on a historic berth in the group stages of the UEFA Conference league when they were knocked out by Partizan Belgrade in the play-off round.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt