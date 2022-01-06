Ħamrun Spartans are set to complete their second signing of the January transfer window as the Malta champions are expected to seal a deal for Colombian forward Carlos Ibarguen, the Times of Malta can reveal.

The Spartans have been looking to bring a replacement for Moroccan forward Soufiane Lagzir who left the club last month and has joined Italian Serie D side Casale.

The Spartans had brought Ibarguen late last month for a short trial at the club and the former Colombian Under 20 international has impressed coach Mark Buttigieg and his assistant Stefan Sultana.

It is understood that the Spartans have opened talks with the player over personal terms and an agreement was reached.

