Matthew Guillaumier’s hopes of continuing his career abroad are back on track as Reggina have reopened talks with Ħamrun Spartans to take the international midfielder on loan until the end of the season.

Earlier this month, the Spartans had been offered the opportunity to sign French winger Jeremy Menez from Reggina on loan with Guillaumier heading to the Italian side on the same terms.

However, the Spartans pulled out of the deal as in order to sign the former PSG and Milan winger would have incurred lofty expenses in terms of taxes that the French forward had to pay.

Initially, the Spartans had said that Guillaumier would remain at the Malta champions until the end of the season.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta