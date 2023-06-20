Ħamrun Spartans are set for a tough opponent in the UEFA Champions League as the draws of the European competitions will be held this afternoon.

The Spartans, who are back in UEFA’s premier competition for the first time after an absence of more than 30 years, were put in Group 3 of Tuesday’s qualifying draw and face some daunting opponents in the draw that is scheduled for 2pm.

In fact, the Reds could face Moldova’s Sheriff Tiraspol, regular competitors in the group stages of the Champions League group stages, BATE Borisov, of Belarus, FC Astana, of Kazakhstan, Maccabi Haifa, of Israel, who last season also played against Juventus, Paris St Germain and Benfica in the group stages, and HSK Zrisnjsk, of Bosnia Herzegovina.

Read full report on sport.timesofmalta.com