Ħamrun Spartans players and officials have visited Corradino Correctional Facility to celebrate their ninth Premier League title with supporters who are behind bars.

Prisoners at CCF who are Spartans fans got to meet two stars of the team, Ognjen Bjeličić and Roko Prsa, who chatted with them and shared experiences of their title-winning season.

Team Manager David Camilleri and Kit Manager Gilbert Camilleri were also present.

Ħamrun stormed to its second consecutive league title last April. Club president Joseph Portelli has said his aim is to make the club the first in local football to qualify for the Champions League group stages.

