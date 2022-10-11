It was all smiles for the senior residents and their carers at the Imperial care home in Sliema, who were delighted to some fine football skills by members of the Ħamrun Spartans FC senior squad.

Football-fanatic residents shared their nostalgic memories of their sporting recollections, as others looked mesmerised at the talent on show, with the players showing off their keepy-uppies, ball control and pin-point passing.

Once again, the Spartans contributed to share happiness and fun among the community.

With the residence’s hall clad in red and black for the occasion, more than 50 residents flocked in for a close encounter with some of Malta’s top-footballing names, including national team players Matthew Guillaumier and Ryan Camenzuli together with Brazilian star Emerson Marcelina, one of the stalwarts of the Spartans’ now historic UEFA Conference League run earlier this season.

