Ħamrun Spartans are set to complete the signing of Brazilian winger Cláudio Murici, from Gozitan side Għajnsielem.

The 24-year-old winger caught the interest of the Premier League leaders with his performances for Għajnsielem this season, including his display in the FA Trophy third round match against the Spartans which saw the latter only prevail 3-1 after extra-time.

The Spartans agreed personal terms with the player this week and he completed his transfer on Wednesday after he successfully completed a medical test.

Murici is in his second season in Maltese football as he was brought to our islands by Żejtun Corinthians last season before he moved to the Gozitan league last summer.

This season, Murici made six appearances with Għajnsielem scoring three goals.

