Ħamrun Spartans have signed a collaborative agreement with Antalyaspor, the Turkish side announced in a statement.

The newly-crowned champions had announced late last month that they were in talks with a major club in Europe and other international football entities on a possible collaboration agreement.

Earlier this week, a delegation from Ħamrun Spartans led by Victor Cassar, head of the International Relations Unit at the club along with club official Ian Debattista, flew to Turkey to hold talks with their counterparts, and the agreement was signed.

“As a result of the efforts of our Antalyaspor International Relations and Strategic Planning department, a cooperation agreement has been signed between Ħamrun Spartans FC, the last champions of the Malta League and Fraport TAV Antalyaspor,” the Turkish side said in a statement.

