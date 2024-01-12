Ħamrun Spartans have announced the signing of Spanish defender Christian Rutjens.

The Spartans have been looking to bring in a defensive reinforcement during the January transfer window in a bid to add more depth and quality to their backline ahead of the title run-in.

Rutjens is not a new face to Maltese football as the 25-year-old made a name for himself in the Maltese Premier League a couple of seasons ago when he joined Floriana.

The powerful defender installed himself as a regular member of the Floriana line-up under the charge of former coach Gianluca Atzori during season 2021-22.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.