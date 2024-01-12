Ħamrun Spartans have announced the signing of Spanish defender Christian Rutjens.

The Spartans have been looking to bring in a defensive reinforcement during the January transfer window in a bid to add more depth and quality to their backline ahead of the title run-in.

Rutjens is not a new face to Maltese football as the 25-year-old made a name for himself in the Maltese Premier League a couple of seasons ago when he joined Floriana.

The powerful defender installed himself as a regular member of the Floriana line-up under the charge of former coach Gianluca Atzori during season 2021-22.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com