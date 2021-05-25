Ħamrun Spartans have completed their first acquisition of the close season when they signed Estonia international defender Nikita Baranov.
The 28-year-old centre back has agreed terms with the newly-crowned Malta champions and has put pen to paper on a two-year contract.
The acquisition of Baranov is another major statement of intent as the Spartans are bringing in a very experienced international player in Estonian football.
