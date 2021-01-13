Ħamrun Spartans have completed their second signing of the January transfer window when they reached an agreement to sign French defender Claude Dielna.
The Reds were looking to bolster their defence this month in their bid to stay in the hunt for a title push as they are currently leading the Premier League standings after the first-round of matches were completed.
