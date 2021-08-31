Hamrun Spartans have signed Ghana full back Isaac Ntow, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The Ghana full back had fallen out of favour at Birkirkara and initially it was thought that he would join Mosta FC.

However, the transfer fell through and Ħamrun Spartans entered the race to sign the player in the past few hours and a deal was agreed on Wednesday.

Ntow joined the Spartans on a deal until the end of the season.

