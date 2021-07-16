Ħamrun Spartans have completed another major signing when they reached an agreement with Valletta FC to secure the services of Malta international goalkeeper Henry Bonello.

Speculation has been rife during the past few months that linked the towering goalkeeper to the Malta champions and the transfer has been finally been completed on Friday.

Talks between Ħamrun Spartans and Valletta FC were held during this week and a deal was finally agreed which will see Bonello put pen to paper on a five-year contract.

The signing of Bonello is another statement of intent for the Spartans who are hellbent on reconfirming their status as Malta champions for another season and finally represent the country in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

