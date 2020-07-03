Ħamrun Spartans have bolstered their forward line with the signing of Argentine striker Imanol Iriberri while they also offered a new contract to Brazilian Dodo.

The Spartans have been working hard in the last few weeks to bolster their squad, now under the charge of coach Mark Buttigieg.

The signing of Iriberri is certainly a major transfer coup for the Reds as the 33-year-old forward enjoyed an excellent season with his former club Hibernians last season.

Iriberri made 16 appearances with Hibernians and managed to find the net eight times and provided four assists.

Iriberri will be supported by the speed and wizardry of Dodo who has agreed to remain with the Reds for another season.

The Brazilian forward enjoyed a good campaign with the Spartans as he made 18 appearances and netted three goals.

The Spartans are hopeful he can improve further his performances as they look to challenge for a top placing next season.