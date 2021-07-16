Hamrun Spartans completed a second major acquisition in the space of a few hours when they secured the services of Malta attacking midfielder Luke Gambin.

The Malta international player was seeking a new club after he was released by his club Colchester United a couple of months ago.

Gambin spent the second part of the season on the books of Newport County and helped the team to reach the play-off finals.

The Spartans have been looking for an attacking midfielder and had identified Gambin as an ideal signing for more than two months now.

