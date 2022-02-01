Ħamrun Spartans have brought in cover in the goalkeepers' department when they signed veteran goalkeeper Justin Spiteri.

The news comes as a major twist in the journey of the former Floriana goalkeeper who a few days ago had looked set to join Marsa in the Challenge League.

However, Spiteri’s transfer to Marsa was set to collapse after the Challenge League club were handed a transfer prohibition and could not register the veteran goalkeeper.

Ħamrun Spartans grasped the opportunity to offer a contract to Spiteri until the end of the season and his registration was completed on Monday night.

