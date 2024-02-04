Ħamrun Spartans produced an important display on Sunday afternoon as they scored four goals to sink Naxxar Lions and retain their three-point lead above Floriana.

The Greens beat Birkirkara on Saturday meaning Ħamrun had to clinch the three points to restore their solitary lead at the top of the Premier League.

Fielding a strong starting formation, coach Luciano Zauri will have urged his players to come out of the blocks the better side with Jonny finding the net just inside the opening two minutes of the game.

More details on SportsDesk. 

