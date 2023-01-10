Roko Prsa said that Ħamrun Spartans have no plans of slowing down despite putting one hand on this season’s title crown with a 1-0 win over Hibernians.

On Sunday, the Croatian midfielder scored a fine individual goal that earned the Spartans a vital victory over champions Hibernians which put them in a commanding 11-point lead at the top with 11 matches to go until the end of the league campaign.

The Spartans were in command right from the outset against the Paolites, as they dominated possession throughout and their high pressing gave little space to the Hibernians players to create any danger to the Ħamrun Spartans defence.

“It was a great team performance,” Prsa told the Times of Malta.

“Hibernians changed their approach from our first meeting of the season where we had won 4-1. On Sunday, they tried to wait for us and try and hit us with swift transition play. But we have shown time and again this season that we keep believing in ourselves till the end.

“Even when we missed the penalty, we kept playing how we knew as we believed that we would find a way to score and that is what happened and in the end we could have won with a bigger margin.

“But what matters most are the three points and that we gave good reason to our loyal fans to celebrate after the match.”

