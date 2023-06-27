Ħamrun Spartans start their title defence against Balzan as the draws of the BOV Premier League were held at the Centenary Hall, on Tuesday.

The nine-time Maltese champions will be bidding to retain their place at the top of Maltese football for a third time in four seasons but face a tricky start against a Balzan side that turned out to be one of the revelations of last season.

In fact, the Reds, who had battled against relegation in the previous campaigns, managed to secure a place in the UEFA Conference League after defeating Hibernians in the play-off for fourth spot.

No doubt, the Ħamrun vs Balzan clash will be a fascinating match on Match Day One of the Premier League which this season will start a month later than previous years, as the first matches will be played on September 16.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com