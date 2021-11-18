Before the war, football in Malta was organised in a haphazard manner.

From the start of the league in 1910 up to 1921, the league consisted of only one division.

The league was usually restricted to five or six teams and officially none of the clubs

had a permanent place in the competition.

Every season, the MFA would issue invitations to the clubs and then it was the prerogative of the council to decide which teams would take part.

However, established clubs like Floriana, Sliema Wanderers, Valletta United, St George’s and Ħamrun Spartans, baring the usual squabble between the clubs and the MFA, were always preferred from other applicants.

