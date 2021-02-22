Ħamrun Spartans forward Jorge Ailton Soares, aka Dodo, won his second ‘BOV Player of the Month’ award in a row.

The forward from Cape Verde is proving to be a great asset in Ħamrun’s arsenal to keep their hopes of winning their first title in three decades alive.

In their match against Santa Lucia, and trailing by two goals, Soares unleashed a powerful drive past the Santa Lucia keeper. Still one goal down and deep into stoppage time, Soares provided the assist to Sasere to earn a very important point.

