Ħamrun Spartans’ striker Jorge Ailton Soares, aka Dodo, has been voted the BOV Player of the Month for the third consecutive time during this season.

The Spartans have been declared champions after the BOV Premier League was brought to an abrupt termination due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Once again, Soares proved himself a vital asset during the month of February in order for his club to achieve this success.

