Ħamrun Spartans striker Jorge Ailton Soares, aka Dodo, has been named in Cape Verde’s squad for the first time ahead of the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches this month.

The African side are due to face Cameroon at home on March 26 before heading to face Mozambique four days later.

Dodo has been one of the outstanding performers for Ħamrun Spartans this season as in 21 appearances he netted 13 goals – the highest he ever managed in the Premier League – that put him joined third in the scorers’ list, four adrift of Kevin Ante Rosero, of Sta Lucia.

