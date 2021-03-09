Ħamrun Spartans have submitted applications to develop the Victor Tedesco Stadium project to SportMalta, the Planning Authority and the Lands Department.

The club hopes the revamp will give the club around €1.5 million euros in revenue every year.

Speaking during an interview on the club’s radio show on 105FM, Joseph Portelli, the Ħamrun Spartans president, said that work on the project has now reached an advanced stage and he is hopeful that it will not be long before they will unveil their plans to the media.

