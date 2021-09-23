Ħamrun Spartans suffered an injury blow after wing back Juan Corbalan was ruled for two to three weeks with a muscle injury, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The Malta wing back had been a regular starter for the Spartans this season but suffered a muscle injury in training last week and was forced to miss out on the team’s 1-0 defeat to Balzan on Sunday.

This week, Corbalan underwent a scan and the Spartans medical team informed the player that he will have to sit out of action for at least two to three weeks.

