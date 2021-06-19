Ħamrun Spartans have taken their case against their exclusion from the UEFA Champions League to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The Spartans have been banned from this season’s UEFA Champions League qualifiers after the European governing body’s appeal board have rejected their complaint against their exclusion from this season’s competition following their involvement in a match-fixing case in 2013.

UEFA, as a norm, hands a one-year exclusion from its competitions to clubs who had been involved in match-fixing the first time they qualify for continental competitions since their case.

Upon receiving UEFA’s decision that ruled them out of this year’s competition, Ħamrun Spartans chief executive officer Marcel Bonnici had stated that the club were pondering to take the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to try and overturn UEFA’s decision.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta