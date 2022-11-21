The national team break provided league leaders Ħamrun Spartans with yet another opportunity to share their passion for sport with less fortunate members of society, but in doing so experience team-building and bonding which is fundamental for any organisation let alone team sport.

While traditionally, they shared their passion for football with different groups, demonstrating skills and techniques, this time round it was their turn to learn the ropes of another sport.

The Ħamrun squad, featuring all of its members who have not joined up the national team, together with technical staff, joined forces at the Kulleġġ San Ġorg Preca in their hometown where a number of young people from the St Patrick’s School and Residential care in Sliema took them on at a quick-paced 3x3 game of basketball.

The challenge got harder for players like Emerson Marcelina, Dodo and Elvis Mashike and colleagues, as Malta’s wheelchair basketball talents challenged them in this fascinating two-wheeled game much to the enjoyment of all present.

