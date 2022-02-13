ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 0

GUDJA UNITED 1

Selemani 80

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS

M. Debono-5; J. Mbong-5, Dodo-5 (66 C. Mercieca), A. Oyama-5, S. Borg-6, F. Sasere-5 (79 S. Attard), M. Fedele-4 (79 , L. Gambin-6 (66 D. Gojkovic), K. Micallef-6, E. Marcelina-5, F. El Bakhtaoui-5.

GUDJA UNITED

G. Zammit-7; M. Muchardi-7, L. Cremona-5 (46 A. Friggieri-6), J. Arthur-6, A. Selemani-7, N. Tabone-6, F. Zuniga-6, J. Bolanos-6.5, N. Dzalamidze-6.5 (85 H. Vella), N. Micallef-6, M. Dias-5 (46 G. Mensah-6.5).

Referee Emanuel Grech.

Yellow cards Sasere, Zuniga, Marcelina, Tabone, Gojkovic, Karl Micallef.

BOV Player of the Match Matias Muchardi (Gudja United).

Ħamrun Spartans’ hopes of defending last season’s Premier League title can be considered as good as over after they slumped to a surprising 1-0 defeat at the hands of Gudja United.

Ahinga Selemani’s goal ten minutes from time handed Gudja a famous victory over the Malta champions.

On the other hand, Mark Buttigieg’s Spartans now find themselves 13 points adrift of leaders Hibernians and with nine games left to wrap up this 2021-22 campaign, the Spartans can be considered out of the title race given Hibernians’ unbeaten run which has put them in the driving seat for this year’s championship crown.

