Ħamrun Spartans will tonight be crowned as the Malta champions on Thursday in a ceremony at the Tedesco Stadium.

The Spartans were declared as Malta champions for the eighth time in their history last May when the Malta FA Executive Committee decided to cut short the season due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Leaders Ħamrun Spartans were five points ahead of rivals Hibernians in the standings and 10 more than Gżira United with six matches to go.

Since then, the Malta Football Association and Ħamrun Spartans were in constant dialogue to find a suitable date to hold the presentation ceremony and an agreement was reached so that the ceremony will be held tonight at the Tedesco Stadium.

