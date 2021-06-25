Ħamrun Spartans will be presented with the Premier League trophy on Thursday, July 1, the newly-crowned champions announced in a press conference on Friday.

The Spartans ended a 30-year-wait to win the Premier League championship last April but they were unable to receive the coveted trophy due to COVID-19 restrictions.

However, it has now been confirmed that the Spartans will be presented with the trophy in a ceremony at the Tedesco Stadium on July 1.

“These are very challenging times for everyone due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but we at Ħamrun Spartans did everything we could to ensure that the club and their supporters will be able to celebrate this triumph in the best possible way and in according with the health regulations,” Bernard Pace, Head of Operations at Ħamrun Spartans.

