Ħamrun Spartans are expected to receive UEFA’s verdict on whether they will meet its criteria to compete in this season’s Champions League on Tuesday.

The Spartans, who last month were declared as the 2020-21 Premier League champions, were summoned virtually in front of UEFA’s Appeals Body on Monday in a bid to earn the green light to compete in this season’s European football’s most prestigious competition.

In the last few years, the European governing body of football analysed thoroughly applications from clubs who had returned to UEFA clubs competitions following their involvement in a match-fixing case

