Ħamrun Spartans will be leaving the islands on Sunday morning for a week-long training camp in Austria in preparation for the new season.

The newly-crowned Malta champions started their preparations for the new season last month but saw their hopes of playing Champions League football dashed by UEFA this week after the European governing body of football rejected the Spartans appeal to compete in this season’s top club competition.

The Spartans are now understood to be consulting their lawyers to see if they will file their appeal in front of the Court of Arbitration of Sport in Lausanne.

