Ħamrun Spartans are set to bring in three players from Nadur Youngsters ahead of their commitments in the UEFA Conference League this summer.

The Spartans are looking to finalise their squad upon their return to European football after an absence of 30 years.

Sources have told the Times of Malta that the Spartans have an agreement in place with Nadur Youngsters to take the services of goalkeeper Steve Sultana, attacking midfielder Ederson Bruno Domingos and midfielder Stefan Cassar.

It is understood that Sultana will move to the Spartans on a short-term loan deal during which they will be involved in the UEFA Conference League qualifiers.

For the former Balzan goalkeeper, this will be his second spell at Ħamrun Spartans as the 31-year-old was on the books of Ħamrun Spartans during season 2018-19.

On the other hand, Cassar and Ederson are expected to be signed permanently with Ħamrun Spartans.

