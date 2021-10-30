Ħamrun Spartans pink armband during Saturday’s Premier League clash against Sirens as the top-flight is looking to join awareness against breast cancer.

Ħamrun Spartans skipper Matthew Guillaumier made the announcement in a post on the club’s facebook page a few hours before the start of the match.

“Cancer is one of the worst battles one can face in his life,” Guillamier said.

“The month of October is known for stepping up awareness against breast cancer. As a gesture towards this cause in the Premier League match against Sirens, the team will be wearing a pink armband, the colour that is related to Pink October.

