Ħamrun Spartans have unveiled their marquee signing in the January transfer window, defender Steve Borg.

The Malta international defender started the season on the books of Gżira United but last month he informed the club that he wanted a new challenge and the Premier League club accepted his request to let him join another Premier League club.

Ħamrun Spartans held talks with Borg and personal terms were agreed.

Borg put pen to paper on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

