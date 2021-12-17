Saturday’s much-awaited Premier League clash between Ħamrun Spartans and Birkirkara has been called off due to a number of COVID-19 cases in the Stripes camp.

Second-placed Ħamrun Spartans were due to face third-placed Birkirkara today at the National Stadium with both teams seeking valuable points to keep up the pressure on leaders Hibernians.

However, the Malta FA Competitions Department was forced to postpone the match to a later date after they learnt that three players from Birkirkara FC had tested positive for COVID-19.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta