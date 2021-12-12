The Malta Football Association announced that the two Premier League matches between Ħamrun Spartans and Valletta and Gudja United vs Sirens, which were called off this weekend, will be played on Monday at the National Stadium.

The local governing body of football was forced to postpone these matches after the enclosure of the National Stadium suffered damage following the strong gale force winds that hit the islands on Saturday.

It is understood that MFA personnel effected repairs on Sunday on the damaged tent to ensure the venue will be able to host fans for Monday’s matches.

