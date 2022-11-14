The Malta Football Association on Sunday announced that the Premier League match between Ħamrun Spartans and Żebbuġ Rangers will be resumed on Sunday, November 27, at the Centenary Stadium, starting at 11am.

The clash between the Spartans, the Premier League leaders, and newly-promoted Żebbuġ was abandoned last Saturday at half-time after heavy rain made conditions at the Centenary Stadium impossible for play to resume.

In fact, the match officials, after a lengthy delay following the half-time interval decided that there were no the conditions for play to resume due to a waterlogged pitch and decided to call off the game.

At the time of the match suspension, Żebbuġ Rangers were leading the match 2-1.

