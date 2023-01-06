Ħamrun Spartans will be facing Għajnsielem at the Gozo Stadium, even though the Premier League leaders were handed a ‘home’ tie in the Last 32 of the FA Trophy.

The draws of the FA Trophy Last 32 were held earlier this week, and all five Gozitan sides in the competition were handed a trip to Malta.

However, this week, the Ħamrun Spartans hierarchy, headed by Gozitan president Joseph Portelli, made a request to the Malta FA to play their tie against Għajnsielem at the Gozo Stadium.

The Malta FA has accepted the Spartans’ request and the tie will be played on Sunday, January 15 at the Gozo Stadium, with kick off time set at 3pm.

The Last 32 programme will get under way on Friday, January 13 when Hibernians take on Żurrieq at the Centenary Stadium at 6pm and will be followed by the clash between Sirens and Mqabba at 9pm.

Read the full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt