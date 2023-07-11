The Champions League tie between Ħamrun Spartans and Maccabi Haifa was stopped by the match officials after clashes between both sets of fans at the Centenary Stadium.

The two sides were facing each other in the first qualifying round, first leg tie of the Champions League, and there were concerns of crowd trouble before the match given the bad reputation of the Maccabi fans.

During the first half, referee Donald Robertson, of the Scottish FA, was forced to stop the match for the first time when flairs were thrown by the Maccabi fans towards the Ħamrun Spartans area.

Order was soon restored and the match could continue.

However, things degenerated in the first ten minutes of the second half when fans of Maccabi, who were leading the match by two goals to nil, lit up flares a second time, creating tense backlash by the Ħamrun Spartans fans who were seated a few metres away.

