Ħamrun Spartans are set to be without their influential striker Joao Ailton Soares for several weeks after the Cape Verde forward broke his ankle during Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Gżira United at the National Stadium.

Dodo, as the Ħamrun Spartans striker is known, crashed to the ground holding his ankle in the final stages of the first half of Saturday’s match after he appeared to turn on his ankle. From the first moments, it was clear of the seriousness of his injury when the player was immediately stretchered off and taken to a hospital for more tests.

Results showed that Dodo had broken his ankle and is expected to be out of the game for several weeks.

