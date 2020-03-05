Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg must assume political responsibility for Monday’s tragedy in Ħamrun and resign, because it was the failure of his building industry regulations which caused the tragedy, civil society group Repubblika said on Thursday.

Mriam Pace, 54, died in the rubble of her home when the property collapsed while workers were being carried out on an adjoining plot.

Repubblika said the right to life was a fundamental right and the government therefore had a legal and constitutional duty to take whatever action was necessary to protect everyone’s life. The government, however, had failed to protect Miriam Pace’s life in a tragedy which could have been avoided.

Similar building collapses last year had given the government ample warning – to the extent that demolition works had been stopped for a time and new regulations were issued so that, in Ian Borg’s words "there can be peace of mind for all those living in properties adjacent to construction sites”.

“Instead of peace of mind, the regulations introduced by Ian Borg killed Mrs Pace,” Repubblika said.

He, therefore, should assume political responsibility for having brought in regulations which, instead of giving peace of mind, had killed an innocent woman.

“We cannot have a situation where the government does not assume responsibility for its failures, even when the consequences are fatal,” the group said.

It therefore called on the minister to resign or be dismissed.

The group also urged people to take part in Saturday’s protest being held by NGO Graffitti and said it supported the recommendations which the NGO had made.