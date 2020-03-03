The Ħamrun tragedy on Monday could have been avoided had those responsible made sure that all regulations, professional ethics and enforcement were followed, the Malta Developers' Association said on Tuesday.

The association was referring to the death of 54-year-old mother of two Miriam Pace who was killed when her house collapsed into an adjoining site which was being excavated.

The association called on the authorities to ensure that all those responsible for the tragic accident were held accountable and faced the consequences.

It also insisted that 'real reforms' and more tangible enforcement needed to be introduced, following dialogue, so that these such incidents could be avoided.

The MDA said it was disappointing that it, like the rest of the population, still did not know who was responsible for similar incidents last year, as never-ending inquiries remain ongoing.

"We need accountability in acceptable time frames."

It was unacceptable, it said, that architects who were responsible for overseeing construction projects, were also investors in the same projects.

"This is not on and real action is required."

The MDA also clarified that it is a voluntary association representing investors in the industry and not the regulator. It does not have any role in overseeing or enforcing the roles of architects, site technical officers and contractors on development sites during ongoing construction works.

The association expressed its condolences to the family of the victim.