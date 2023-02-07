The FA Trophy takes centre stage this week with some epic ties that will surely revive some big rivalries in Maltese football as teams will be looking to book a place in the quarter-finals of this prestigious competition.

No doubt, the plum fixture of the Last 16 is the clash between old-time rivals Ħamrun Spartans and Valletta who will face off at the National Stadium Wednesday at 7.30pm.

For both teams, the FA Trophy holds huge significance for contrasting reasons.

While the Spartans, who are well on course to win the Premier League title, are hopeful of ending a 30-year wait to win the Cup competition and complete a dream domestic double, on the other hand, for Valletta the FA Trophy represents their final opportunity for a place in European football next summer.

