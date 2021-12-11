Valhmor Camilleri

The race for a top six berth in the BOV Premier League enters a decisive phase this weekend with the start of the second round that will define which teams will make it to the Championship Pool and battle for the Premier League title and European places.

No doubt, the plum fixture this weekend is the clash between old time rivals Valletta and Ħamrun Spartans who will be desperate for points to not only keep up the pressure on runaway leaders Hibernians but also strengthen their place among the top six sides in the division.

At present, Valletta are in second place on 20 points, five adrift of leaders Hibernians, and two ahead of fourth-placed Ħamrun Spartans who are desperate to put themselves back in contention to defend the title crown they won last season.

